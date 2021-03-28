Short Interest in Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Decreases By 53.3%

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MFON opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. Mobivity has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.97.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers.

