Short Interest in Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Decreases By 53.3%

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
MFON opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. Mobivity has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.97.
About Mobivity
Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.