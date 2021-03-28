Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.21

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.21 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 36619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,303 shares of company stock worth $2,964,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $47,835,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $16,641,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $8,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.