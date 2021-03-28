Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.21

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.21 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 36619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,303 shares of company stock worth $2,964,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $47,835,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $16,641,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $8,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.