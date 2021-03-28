Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 9,321 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Chase were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chase in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Chase by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Chase in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chase by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chase by 12.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $57,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 589 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $66,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,089 shares of company stock valued at $337,112 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.61. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $72.48 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.31.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

