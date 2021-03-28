Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.89% of The Joint worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Joint by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Joint by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Joint by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 35,835 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.92 million, a P/E ratio of 169.19 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on JYNT. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group upped their target price on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $398,764.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,401.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

