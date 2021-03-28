Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 22,700 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.79% of Miller Industries worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 476.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

NYSE:MLR opened at $44.88 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.