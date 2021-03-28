Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 620,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Viomi Technology were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Viomi Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 123,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Viomi Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $720.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.59. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.