nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in nVent Electric by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 2,602.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

