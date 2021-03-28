Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $273,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $329,798.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

