Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,424,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 119,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 67,736 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PIRS opened at $2.60 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $145.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.