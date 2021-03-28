Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,993 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.90.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $250.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.