Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Position Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,290 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.35% of Great Western Bancorp worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

