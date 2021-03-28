Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE BCH opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $25.12.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.30 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Equities analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Wholesale Banking; Treasury and Money Market Operations; and Subsidiaries. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines and mortgage loans.

