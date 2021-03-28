Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 233,533 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.69% of Eastman Kodak worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 3,066.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 683,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 106,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 19.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

KODK opened at $8.31 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.