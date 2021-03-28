Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $52.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Altria Group by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.