Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 27,993 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.