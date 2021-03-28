HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.10 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.40. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.
Shares of URG stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $232.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 210,202 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 648,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $24,036,000. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ur-Energy Company Profile
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
