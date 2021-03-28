Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 18,204 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,204 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Penske Automotive Group worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,336,000. BP PLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 171,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

PAG stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $85.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

