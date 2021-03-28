Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

ESRT opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,121.88, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

