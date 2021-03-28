Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Weibo were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC increased their price target on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. China Renaissance Securities dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

WB opened at $49.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

