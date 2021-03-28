Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.84 Million Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,006 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Peoples Bancorp worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth $208,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of PEBO opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $664.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

