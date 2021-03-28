Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.71 Million Stake in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,552,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 264,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QEP. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,738,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $3,656,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $3,211,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,517,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in QEP Resources by 95.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 883,693 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QEP shares. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

QEP Resources stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. QEP Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.67 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). QEP Resources had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $200.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

