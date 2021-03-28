Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cutera were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CUTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cutera by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after acquiring an additional 104,938 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUTR opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $509.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.60. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. Research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUTR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

