Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,668 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 61,353 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Fossil Group worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,114,841 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $61,687,000 after buying an additional 212,587 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter worth $789,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $712.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

