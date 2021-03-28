Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost Sells 24,031 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Anagnost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $269.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

