Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost Sells 24,031 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Andrew Anagnost also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 26th, Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48.
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $269.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
