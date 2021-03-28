StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) COO Sells $49,560,000.00 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $49,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

STEP opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.48. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,742,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth $2,927,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth $268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at $27,850,000. 30.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

