BlackRock Inc. Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 973,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $372,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 99,363 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

