BlackRock Inc. Purchases 26,580 Shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.11% of The Community Financial worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Community Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

In other The Community Financial news, Director Mohammad Arshed Javaid acquired 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,215 shares in the company, valued at $126,112.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Community Financial stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The Community Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $36.09.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. The Community Financial had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Community Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from The Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Community Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

