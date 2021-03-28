BlackRock Inc. Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,991,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,151 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in III. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Information Services Group by 39.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $211.51 million, a PE ratio of 72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05.

III has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.05.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

