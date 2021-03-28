BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,733,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.64% of BioSig Technologies worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 417.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the third quarter worth $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

In other BioSig Technologies news, Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 62,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $311,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 42,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $218,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSGM stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12.

BioSig Technologies Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM).

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.