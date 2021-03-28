Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 27.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSBF stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.25.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $120,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $51,525.00. Insiders have sold 43,496 shares of company stock valued at $854,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

WSBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

