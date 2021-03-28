Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.36 Million Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $236,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $243,225.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,865.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,490 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,931 in the last three months. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $33.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.63. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

