iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 904,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

ACWV stock opened at $99.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.18. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

