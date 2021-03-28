Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on REMYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $20.27.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.