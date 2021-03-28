Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sonova from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

Shares of SONVY opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.70. Sonova has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.