Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MONRF has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale raised Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Moncler presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. Moncler has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $65.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

