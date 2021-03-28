Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NPEGF stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Nippon Electric Glass has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glasses for solar cells; glass fibers; glasses for optical devices and electronic devices; and coating thin films.

