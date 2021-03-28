Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of NPEGF stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Nippon Electric Glass has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44.
Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile
