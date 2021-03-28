BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,253,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,969,137 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.77% of McEwen Mining worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 28,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MUX shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of MUX stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. McEwen Mining Inc has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $491.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. On average, research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.