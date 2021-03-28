ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.65% of ESSA Bancorp worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 615.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 44.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESSA shares. TheStreet raised ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

ESSA opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.49.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

