BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in The Eastern were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in The Eastern by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Eastern Company has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells various engineered solutions for various industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Hardware, Security Products, and Metal Products. The Industrial Hardware segment designs, manufactures, and markets custom and standard vehicular and industrial hardware, including turnkey returnable packaging solutions; passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, and hinges; mirrors and mirror-cameras; light-weight sleeper boxes; and truck bodies.

