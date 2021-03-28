BlackRock Inc. Has $7.29 Million Stake in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,033,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,532 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Clipper Realty worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLPR shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. Clipper Realty Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.98.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.00%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.