Kimbell Royalty Partners’ (KRP) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

KRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $626.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

