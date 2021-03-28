Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intel in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.84.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

