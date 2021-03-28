CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Sets New 1-Year High at $162.99

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $162.99 and last traded at $162.84, with a volume of 9445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.62.

Several analysts have commented on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in CDW by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

