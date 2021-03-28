Reviewing The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 3.63, suggesting that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Hackett Group and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group 2.81% 10.58% 7.53% GBT Technologies -232.61% N/A -1,171.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Hackett Group and GBT Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group $282.47 million 1.77 $23.28 million $0.79 20.89 GBT Technologies $19.28 million 0.37 -$186.51 million N/A N/A

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Hackett Group and GBT Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hackett Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.17%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats GBT Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content. The company's benchmarking services conduct studies in the areas of selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; and business transformation practices help clients to develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance enhancements across the enterprise. It also provides Oracle EEA solutions in the areas of core financial close and consolidation, integrated business planning, and reporting/advanced analytics. In addition, the company offers SAP Solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change management, exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; and off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, and asset-tracking IoT and wireless mesh networks. In addition, the company sells phones and phone card products, including PINS and SIM cards for cell minutes, as well as gift and prepaid long distance cards. Further, it offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for domestic and international carriers; cellular activation services, such as activation of SIM cards with wireless carriers; and check processing, verification, and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

