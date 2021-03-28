Head to Head Contrast: South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) & Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares South32 and Wealth Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South32 $6.08 billion 1.67 -$65.00 million $0.20 53.05 Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$13.18 million N/A N/A

Wealth Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than South32.

Profitability

This table compares South32 and Wealth Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South32 N/A N/A N/A Wealth Minerals N/A -18.89% -5.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for South32 and Wealth Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South32 2 1 5 0 2.38 Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of South32 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wealth Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

South32 has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

South32 beats Wealth Minerals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. South32 Limited has a strategic alliance agreement with AusQuest Limited to target gold-copper project. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with ENAMI. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

