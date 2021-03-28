HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 131.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $826.33 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). On average, research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $65,250.00. Also, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $101,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,156 shares of company stock valued at $814,013 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 45.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after acquiring an additional 344,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

