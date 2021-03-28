Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ BOCH opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $216.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In related news, Director Lyle L. Tullis purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,108.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Commerce (BOCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.