Agora (NASDAQ:API) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Agora alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on API. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of API opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. Agora has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $114.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average is $51.64.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agora will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of API. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Agora by 2,365.9% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,123 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter worth about $51,616,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter worth about $48,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter worth about $48,003,000. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its position in Agora by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,703,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the period. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

See Also: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agora (API)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.