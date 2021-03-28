Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Grupo México from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays started coverage on Grupo México in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grupo México from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo México has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of GMBXF stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Grupo México has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

