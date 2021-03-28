Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WSM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.84.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $178.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.86. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $184.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after buying an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,991,000 after buying an additional 234,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 228,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4,640.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 218,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 214,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

